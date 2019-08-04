Water Works Park in Detroit honored for water treatment

DETROIT (AP) — The Great Lakes Water Authority has been recognized for drinking water operations at one of its facilities in Detroit.

The Partnership for Safe Water gave the authority's Water Works Park the 2019 Directors Award for Water Treatment.

The program recognizes utilities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to delivering superior quality drinking water to customers. It was developed by the Environmental Protection Agency, American Water Works Association and other organizations to guide water systems toward improving water quality by optimizing system operations.

Five other groups in the United States also received the award.

Water Works Park has the ability to produce up to 240 million gallons of water per day.

The Great Lakes Water Authority provides water and wastewater services to 127 municipalities in eight southeastern Michigan counties.