OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Lawmakers in Washington state have introduced legislation that could increase the state gas tax, making it the highest in the country at 67.4 cents a gallon.

The proposal calls for a 18-cent increase a gallon in the state's gas tax, KING-TV reported Thursday. The bill would increase the price by 10 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) this year and another 8 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) in 2022.