Washington state CIO taking similar job in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has nearly filled out his second-term Cabinet by choosing Washington's chief information officer to take a similar position in North Carolina.

Cooper announced on Wednesday that Jim Weaver will be the next state CIO and secretary of the Department of Information Technology. Weaver would succeed Thomas Parrish IV, who has been acting secretary since Tracy Doaks left the job in June to take a job at a nonprofit. Weaver will be subject to confirmation by the state Senate.