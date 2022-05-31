War crimes meeting held at Hague over Russia-Ukraine war MIKE CORDER, Associated Press May 31, 2022 Updated: May 31, 2022 3:42 a.m.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Representatives of a group of nations working together to investigate war crimes in Russia's invasion of Ukraine are meeting in The Hague amid ongoing calls for those responsible for atrocities to be brought to justice.
Tuesday's coordination meeting at the European Union's judicial cooperation agency, Eurojust, of members of a Joint Investigation Team and International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan comes as Russian forces continue to pound Ukrainian towns.