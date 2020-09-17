Want to learn more about Darien Scouts? Visit these open houses

While many youth activities have gone virtual or been cancelled altogether due to the pandemic, Darien Scouting has continued to provide programs for local youth.

These include outdoor activities, building leadership skills, making lifelong friends, and provideing community service, all while following COVID-19 safety procedures. Darien Scouting has programs for grades K-12 including Cub Scouts for boy and girl elementary students, separate boy and girl Scout BSA troops for middle and high school students. They also have the first-in-the-nation coed STEM Venture Crew for high schoolers interested in developing and teaching STEM-based curriculum.

Programs are up and running now, and new Scouts can join any time. Those interested can visit the Scout Cabin at 140 West Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 to 12 p.m. or Saturday, Oct. 3 from 2 to 5 p.m. to see the Scouts in action, participate in fun activities, and learn more about the Darien Scouting program. For more information, email darienscouts@gmail.com.