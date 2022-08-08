Walz votes early; defends Minnesota's election integrity

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz took advantage of the chance to vote early in Tuesday's primary, then joined a fellow Democrat, Secretary of State Steve Simon, on Monday to defend the integrity of Minnesota's election system.
Walz, accompanied by his wife, Gwen, and his daughter, Hope, went to the Ramsey County elections office to fill out his ballot and feed it into the tabulator. The incumbent's 21-year-old daughter said it was her first chance to vote for her father because she was too young by two months when he first ran for governor in 2018.