Walz plans to announce easing of virus rules on Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday that he’ll announce a dialing back of Minnesota's coronavirus restrictions on Thursday, and that he's in discussions with legislative leaders about how long he’ll retain the emergency powers that he’s used to manage the state's response to the pandemic.
The governor described it as an “announcement around where we're at with COVID.” He gave no details about what changes he might order but indicated that rising vaccination rates are making looser restrictions possible.