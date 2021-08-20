Walz extends Minnesota's welcome mat to Afghan refugees
1 of9 FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 file photo hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Hundreds of Western nationals and Afghan workers have been flown to safety since the Taliban reasserted control over the country. Yet still unprotected, and in hiding, are untold numbers of Afghans who tried to build a fledgling democracy. They include Afghans who worked with foreign forces, and who are now stranded and being hunted by the Taliban, along with aid workers. STR/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a boy is processed through an Evacuee Control Checkpoint during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File) Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo provided by the Spanish Defence Ministry and taken in Kabul, Afghanistan, people board a Spanish airforce A400 plane as part of an evacuation plan at Kabul airport in Afghanistan, Wednesday Aug. 18, 2021. (Spanish Defence Ministry via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 file photo people coming from Kabul arrive at the Roissy Charles Gaulle airport, north of Paris. France evacuated several dozen people from Kabul overnight in a military plane after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 file photo U.S. soldiers stand guard along the perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Hundreds of Western nationals and Afghan workers have been flown to safety since the Taliban reasserted control over the country. Yet still unprotected, and in hiding, are untold numbers of Afghans who tried to build a fledgling democracy. They include Afghans who worked with foreign forces, and who are now stranded and being hunted by the Taliban, along with aid workers. Shekib Rahmani/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 file photo hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane along the perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Hundreds of Western nationals and Afghan workers have been flown to safety since the Taliban reasserted control over the country. Yet still unprotected, and in hiding, are untold numbers of Afghans who tried to build a fledgling democracy. They include Afghans who worked with foreign forces, and who are now stranded and being hunted by the Taliban, along with aid workers. Shekib Rahmani/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is extending a welcome mat for refugees from Afghanistan.
In a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan offered to to work with the federal government to continue Minnesota’s history of welcoming refugees by assisting with the resettlement of people fleeing Afghanistan.