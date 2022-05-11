Walt Disney Co. Q2 results fall short but stock jumps

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. missed Wall Street's expectations for its fiscal second quarter, dinged by over $1 billion it paid in early termination fees for TV shows and films it wanted to use on its own streaming service, Disney+.

The company remains in the crosshairs of Republican lawmakers and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over its opposition to a new state law barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. DeSantis signed a bill last month to dissolve the private government Walt Disney World controls on its property in the state in retaliation.