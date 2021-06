BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Daredevil Nik Wallenda will walk along a high wire between two five-story buildings on a Buffalo college campus Thursday.

Wallenda's walk across a 320-foot (98-meter) high wire will mark the opening of D’Youville College’s Health Professions Hub. Wallenda famously walked over nearby Niagara Falls on a wire in a live televised event in 2012.

Wallenda, a seventh-generation acrobat, has walked above an active volcano in Nicaragua and over the Little Colorado River Gorge near the Grand Canyon. He also walked above New York’s Times Square with his sister, Lijana Wallenda.

He will wear a harness for his feat in Buffalo.

The Wallenda family has been a star tightrope-walking troupe for generations, tracing their roots to 1780 in Austria-Hungary, when their ancestors traveled as a band of acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, animal trainers and trapeze artists.

D’Youville is a small private university with about 3,000 full- and part-time students. Officials say the new health clinic will serve the city’s west side while letting students gain clinical experience.