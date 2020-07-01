WWII veteran Charles Scribner dies at 96

Charles (Chick) Scribner at the Darien Historical Society in 2019 — Sandra Diamond Fox photo

Lifelong Darien resident Charles (Chick) Scribner, 96, died on Saturday, June 27.

Scribner served in the U.S. Army during WWII and has been an active volunteer in town as a member of the Noroton Heights Fire Department for over 50 years.

He also served as scoutmaster and commissioner for Darien Boy Scout Troops 53 and 35, was on the Monuments and Ceremonies Commission, and has been a member of the Darien Historical Society, the Darien Community Association and the Darien Genealogy Society.

Scribner is the very first person to be selected for the town’s new Wartime Veteran Street Sign Program. Two signs on Fairfield Avenue contain Scribner’s name on them.

Read the full story to come on DarienTimes.com.