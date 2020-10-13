WWII bomb explodes as it is made safe in Poland, no injuries

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A British World War II Tallboy bomb exploded while being made safe underwater by Navy sappers in northwestern Poland on Tuesday. No one was injured.

The 5.4-ton bomb was found September 2019 beneath a waterway leading to the port of Szczecin during work to deepen the passage.

Polish Navy sappers were trying to neutralize it underwater through burning out its explosives, but it went off in the process.

A spokesman for the sappers, Grzegorz Lewandowski, said no one was injured as all the sappers were at a safe distance from the blast, which was felt by local residents in the town of Swinoujscie.

Lewandowski said the bomb is now considered safe.