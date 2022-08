MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The number of teenagers living in Appalachia who identify as transgender, nonbinary or other diverse gender identities may be higher than previously thought, according to a survey conducted by West Virginia University researchers.

More than 7% of young people who participated in the survey said they had a gender identity that didn't fully align with the sex they were assigned at birth, a research letter published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics found.