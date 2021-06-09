WTO to intensify talks over protections of COVID-19 vaccines

GENEVA (AP) — World Trade Organization member states agreed on Wednesday to intensify talks toward improving access to COVID-19 products, as developing nations push for a proposal to ease patent and other legal protections on coronavirus vaccines — and some wealthier countries remain stiffly opposed.
A WTO panel focusing on intellectual property, which includes patents on technological know-how like vaccines and the processes to manufacture them, wrapped up a two-day meeting on Wednesday with an agreement to start a “text-based process” to pull together proposals about improving the fight against COVID-19 through the Geneva-based trade body's intricate system of rules.