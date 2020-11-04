https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/WI-Pres-elected-15701724.php WI-Pres-elected The Associated Press Published 2:21 pm EST, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 BULLETIN (AP) — Joe Biden, Dem, wins Wisconsin. Most Popular 1 The day after: Live election updates 2 First selectman: Darien sees 14 COVID cases in 14 days 3 ‘Never seen lines this long’- Turn out to vote in Darien strong 4 ‘Their voice is really powerful’: Students make case for... 5 Op/Ed: Why I am Republican 6 Democrats expand control behind Biden CT win 7 Long lines kick off Election Day in Darien View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.