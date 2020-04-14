By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in

the race for Court of Appeals District 2.

TP PR Neubaur Bugenhgn
Calumet 48 19 2,340 1,793
FondduLac 67 67 12,702 10,439
GreenLake 38 23 1,245 1,239
Kenosha 136 134 18,640 9,746
Manitowoc 51 30 5,545 3,883
Ozaukee 47 47 15,622 13,159
Racine 64 64 28,403 18,991
Sheboygan 58 35 10,752 10,667
Walworth 47 47 13,738 10,750
Washington 36 35 17,415 22,486
Waukesha 216 213 59,241 64,552
Winnebago 86 84 25,561 14,105
Totals 894 798 211,204 181,810

AP Elections 04-13-2020 19:49