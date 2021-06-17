WHO warns of fresh Indonesia surge fed by virus variants NINIEK KARMINI, Associated Press June 17, 2021 Updated: June 17, 2021 5:15 a.m.
1 of14 A man receives an injection of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a vaccination campaign in Bekasi outside Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Achmad Ibrahim/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 A woman receives a shot of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination at a soccer stadium in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Indonesia's president ordered authorities to speed up the country's vaccination campaign as the World Health Organization warned Thursday of the need to increase social restrictions in the country amid a fresh surge of coronavirus infections caused by worrisome variants. Bukbis Candra/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Soldiers in protective suits spray disinfectant on people entering the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium to receive the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Indonesia's president ordered authorities to speed up the country's vaccination campaign as the World Health Organization warned Thursday of the need to increase social restrictions in the country amid a fresh surge of coronavirus infections caused by worrisome variants. Bukbis Candra/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 People wait in long lines to receive the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination at a soccer stadium in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Indonesia's president ordered authorities to speed up the country's vaccination campaign as the World Health Organization warned Thursday of the need to increase social restrictions in the country amid a fresh surge of coronavirus infections caused by worrisome variants. Bukbis Candra/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 A woman receives a shot of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a soccer stadium in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Indonesia's president ordered authorities to speed up the country's vaccination campaign as the World Health Organization warned Thursday of the need to increase social restrictions in the country amid a fresh surge of coronavirus infections caused by worrisome variants. Bukbis Candra/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Residents receive shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a coronavirus vaccination campaign in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Achmad Ibrahim/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Residents wait to receive shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a vaccination campaign in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Achmad Ibrahim/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 A man receive shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a vaccination campaign in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Achmad Ibrahim/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 The AstraZeneca vaccine is administered during a vaccination campaign in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Achmad Ibrahim/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s president ordered authorities to speed up the country's vaccination campaign as the World Health Organization warned Thursday of the need to increase social restrictions in the country amid a fresh surge of coronavirus infections caused by worrisome variants.
“We need vaccination acceleration in order to achieve communal immunity, which we hope can stop the COVID-19 spread,” President Joko Widodo said in a remarks while visiting a vaccination center just outside the capital, Jakarta.