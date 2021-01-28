WHO team to begin face-to-face meetings with China experts EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA, Associated Press Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 10:27 p.m.
1 of12 Members of the World Health Organization team chat on a hotel room balcony in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The World Health Organization team of researchers emerged from their hotel Thursday for the first time since their arrival in the central Chinese city of Wuhan to start searching for clues into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Dominic Dwyer of the World Health Organization team waves at journalists from a hotel room balcony in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The World Health Organization team of researchers emerged from their hotel Thursday for the first time since their arrival in the central Chinese city of Wuhan to start searching for clues into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Peter Ben Embarek of the World Health Organization team waves at journalists from a hotel room balcony in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The World Health Organization team of researchers emerged from their hotel Thursday for the first time since their arrival in the central Chinese city of Wuhan to start searching for clues into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Chinese counterparts arrive at conference area of the hotel where the World Health Organization team is staying in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The World Health Organization team of researchers emerged from their hotel Thursday for the first time since their arrival in the central Chinese city of Wuhan to start searching for clues into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Chinese representatives in a convoy of mini-buses arrive at the conference area of a hotel where the World Health Organization team of researchers are staying in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The World Health Organization team of researchers emerged from their hotel Thursday for the first time since their arrival in the central Chinese city of Wuhan to start searching for clues into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Peter Daszak of the World Health Organization team walks outside a conference area of a hotel in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The World Health Organization team of researchers emerged from their hotel Thursday for the first time since their arrival in the central Chinese city of Wuhan to start searching for clues into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Chinese security guards close off a road after a convoy of mini-buses arrive at the conference area of a hotel where the World Health Organization team of researchers are staying in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The World Health Organization team of researchers emerged from their hotel Thursday for the first time since their arrival in the central Chinese city of Wuhan to start searching for clues into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 A Chinese security guard stands at a doorway to the conference area of a hotel where the World Health Organization team of researchers are staying in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The World Health Organization team of researchers emerged from their hotel Thursday for the first time since their arrival in the central Chinese city of Wuhan to start searching for clues into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
WUHAN, China (AP) — World Health Organization experts are to begin face-to-face meetings with their Chinese counterparts Friday in the central city of Wuhan at the start of the team's long-awaited fact-finding mission into the origins of the coronavirus.
Those meetings should be followed by the first field visits in and around the industrial and transport hub on Friday, WHO said on Twitter but did not give further details about the team’s agenda.
Written By
EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA