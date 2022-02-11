WHO chief praises South Africa's work to make COVID vaccines MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press Feb. 11, 2022 Updated: Feb. 11, 2022 11:55 a.m.
1 of9 World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, second from right, visits the Biomedical Research Institute at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at the Tygerberg-campus in Cape Town, South African, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. South Africa's efforts to produce vaccines are key to helping the African continent become more self-sufficient in inoculations to combat COVID-19 and many other diseases, the visiting chief of the WHO said Friday. Nardus Engelbrecht/AP Show More Show Less
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's efforts to produce vaccines are key to helping the African continent become more self-sufficient in inoculations to combat COVID-19 and many other diseases, the visiting chief of the World Health Organization said Friday.
On his visit to Cape Town, WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus is viewing three facilities that are starting work to manufacture vaccines.
MOGOMOTSI MAGOME