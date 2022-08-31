WHO: New COVID cases, deaths keep falling nearly everywhere

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





GENEVA (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported globally continued to fall nearly everywhere in the world in what the World Health Organization described as a “welcome decline” at a media briefing on Wednesday.

The U.N. health agency said there were 4.5 million new COVID-19 cases reported last week, a 16% drop from the previous week. Deaths were also down by 13%, with about 13,500 fatalities. WHO said COVID-19 infections dropped everywhere in the world while deaths decreased everywhere except for Southeast Asia, where they climbed by 15% and in the Western Pacific, where they rose by 3%.