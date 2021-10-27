WHO: Europe had most COVID-19 cases, deaths over last week

GENEVA (AP) — Europe stood out as the only major region worldwide to report an increase in both coronavirus cases and deaths over the last week, with double-digit percentage increases in each, the United Nations' health agency said on Wednesday.

The World Health Organization said that cases in its 53-country European region, which stretches as far east as several former Soviet republics in central Asia, recorded an 18% increase in COVID-19 cases over the last week — a fourth straight weekly increase for the area.