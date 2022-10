CALGARY - The Brandon Wheat Kings gave extra thanks to netminder Carson Bjarnason on Monday after he stopped 41 of 43 shots to help his Manitoba squad defeat the host Calgary Hitmen 3-2 in Western Hockey League action.

Despite controlling puck possession, the shot clock and quality scoring chances, the Hitmen couldn't solve Bjarnason, who faced 16 shots in the first period, 14 in the second and 13 in the final frame at the Scotiabank Saddledome.