WHL Roundup: Florchuk, Giants edge Thunderbirds for 10th win in a row

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants pushed their win streak to double digits with a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds on Monday in Western Hockey League action.

Eric Florchuk set up two goals before scoring the eventual winner to help Vancouver win its 10th straight game.

Bowen Byram and Tristen Nielsen also scored for the Giants (29-20-5), who got 23 saves from Trent Miner.

Conner Roulette and Simon Kubicek supplied the offence for the Thunderbirds (21-27-6).

Blake Lyda kicked out 36-of-39 shots for Seattle.

Byram was ejected for checking from behind at 9:27 of the third period.

---

OIL KINGS 5 HURRICANES 3

EDMONTON — Josh Williams scored a hat trick to reach the 20-goal mark and Beck Warm made 27 saves as the Oil Kings (37-9-9) topped Lethbridge (34-14-7).

---

BLAZERS 7 ROYALS 6 (OT)

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Logan Stankoven had two goals and two assists, and Orrin Centazzo connected 49 seconds into overtime to lift the Blazers (35-16-4) over Victoria (29-20-6).

---

HITMEN 6 ROCKETS 5 (OT)

KELOWNA, B.C. — Kyle Olson and Carson Focht both scored twice in regulation, and Josh Prokop potted the winner as Calgary (31-18-5) came from behind to edge the Rockets (24-26-4).

---

ICE 4 TIGERS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Isaac Johnson had a goal and two helpers and Liam Hughes stopped 34 shots as Winnipeg (34-20-1) doubled up the Tigers (34-18-3).

---

REBELS 4 COUGARS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Byron Fancy made 32 saves, and Red Deer (20-31-5) used four different goal scorers to top the Cougars (16-30-7).

---

WHEAT KINGS 2 PATS 1

REGINA — Luka Burzan scored the winner at 7:11 of the third period and Ethan Kruger turned away 25 shots as Brandon (30-20-5) edged the Pats (19-29-5).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2020.