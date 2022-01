SASKATOON - Kyle Crnkovic and Brandon Lisowsky each score twice and the Saskatoon Blades extended their win streak to four games with a 7-2 thrashing of the WHL-leading Winnipeg Ice on Saturday.

Jayden Wiens and Noah Boyko had a goal and an assist apiece, and Vaughn Watterodt also scored for the Blades (21-14-1-1). Tristen Robins had four assists, while Crnkovic, Egor Sidorov and Trevor Wong had two helpers each.