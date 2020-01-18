WHL Roundup: Blazers use 11 different goal scorers to beat Americans 12-3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Ryan Hughes had a goal and four assists, and Max Martin scored twice as the Kamloops Blazers beat the Tri-City Americans 12-3 on Friday in Western Hockey League play.

Kamloops had 11 different skaters find the back of the net to help the Blazers pick up their sixth win in a row.

Zane Franklin had a goal and three helpers, while Caedan Bankier, Brodi Stuart and Josh Pillar had a goal and two assists apiece.

Inaki Baragano, Matthew Seminoff, Ethan Brandwood, Orrin Centazzo and Reese Belton also scored for the Blazers (28-11-3) while and Quinn Schmiemann tacked on three assists.

Krystof Hrabik, Paycen Bjorklund and Samuel Huo scored for the Americans (14-22-5), who are on a three-game slide.

Rayce Ramsay kicked out 17 shots for Kamloops.

Mason Dunsford gave up eight goals on 24 shots in 37 minutes of action for Tri-City before giving way to Talyn Boyko, who stopped 21-of-25 shots in relief.

---

WHEAT KINGS 3 HITMEN 1

BRANDON, Man. — Jiri Patera turned aside 30 shots, and the Wheat Kings (23-17-3) scored three first-period goals to beat Calgary (22-14-5) for their eighth win in a row.

---

RAIDERS 2 OIL KINGS 1 (OT)

EDMONTON — Ozzy Wiesblatt scored his second goal of the night at 1:07 of the extra period to lift Prince Albert (23-14-7) over the Oil Kings (29-7-9), who are 5-0-2 in their last seven contests.

---

SILVERTIPS 3 ROCKETS 2

EVERETT, Wash. — Gage Goncalves scored twice and Dustin Wolf stopped 25 shots as the Silvertips (27-11-3) dealt Kelowna (21-18-3) its fourth straight defeat.

---

HURRICANES 4 REBELS 3 (OT)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Alex Cotton struck at 1:52 of overtime as the Hurricanes (26-10-7) improved to 6-0-2 in their last eight contests by handing Red Deer (14-23-5) its fourth straight loss.

---

COUGARS 3 WARRIORS 2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Tyler Brennan made 28 saves as Prince George (12-24-7) picked up its third straight win by topping the Warriors (11-26-2), who have dropped five in a row.

---

BLADES 5 BRONCOS 0

SASKATOON — Tristen Robins scored twice and Koen MacInnes made 14 saves as the Blades (21-18-3) dealt Swift Current (9-28-4) its fifth straight defeat.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 PATS 2

KENT, Wash. — Keltie Jeri-Leon scored twice as Seattle (18-20-3) doubled up Regina (13-24-5) for its fourth win in a row.

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 CHIEFS 3

SPOKANE, Wash. — Joel Hofer made 39 saves and Simon Knak had a pair of goals as Portland (31-6-5) improved to 15-0-2 in its last 17 games by beating the Chiefs (22-15-5).

---

GIANTS 4 ROYALS 1

LANGLEY, B.C. — Eric Florchuk's hat trick lifted Vancouver (18-18-4) over Victoria (25-14-3) and halted the Giants' losing streak at four games.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2020.