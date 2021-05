KELOWNA, B.C. - Connor Levis had three goals and two assists and Fraser Minten scored once and set up four more as the Kamloops Blazers downed the Kelowna Rockets 10-2 on Monday in Western Hockey League play.

Josh Pillar and Caeden Bankier each added a goal and three assists, Matthew Seminoff struck twice, while Orrin Centazzo and Inaki Baragano had a goal and an assist apiece for the Blazers (17-4-0), who have won five in a row.