WHL Roundup: Andrej Kukuca leads Thunderbirds over Warriors 5-2 with hat trick

KENT, Wash. - Andrej Kukuca scored a hat trick as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-2 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League play.

Kukuca's first goal came late in the second and tied the game 2-2. He followed up with the go-ahead goal at 5:38 of the third and added an empty netter to help Seattle halt a three-game skid.

Conner Roulette and Max Patterson rounded out the offence for the Thunderbirds (22-27-6), who got 19 saves from Roddy Ross.

Eric Alarie and Kyle Crosbie found the back of the net for the Warriors (12-37-4), who have lost 11 in a row.

Brock Gould turned away 49-of-53 shots to give Moose Jaw a chance to win for the first time since Jan. 24.

RAIDERS 5 PATS 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Aliaksei Protas had two goals and two assists and Ozzy Wiesblatt tacked on a goal and two helpers as the Raiders (31-16-9) beat Regina (19-30-5) for their third straight win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2020.