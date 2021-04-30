WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular Season

All Times Eastern

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt x-Brandon 24 18 4 2 0 104 61 38 Winnipeg 24 18 5 1 0 100 70 37 Saskatoon 24 16 5 2 1 80 62 35 Prince Albert 24 9 11 3 1 70 81 22 Regina 24 9 12 2 1 75 96 21 Moose Jaw 24 8 13 3 0 71 95 19 Swift Current 24 6 16 2 0 72 108 14

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Edmonton 19 17 1 0 1 88 32 35 Medicine Hat 20 13 6 0 1 78 58 27 Calgary 18 9 7 2 0 61 63 20 Lethbridge 21 8 11 2 0 71 96 18 Red Deer 20 2 15 3 0 47 96 7

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Kamloops 15 12 3 0 0 55 36 24 Vancouver 16 9 7 0 0 51 41 18 Prince George 15 6 7 1 1 44 49 14 Kelowna 9 7 2 0 0 39 27 14 Victoria 15 1 13 1 0 34 70 3

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Everett 18 15 3 0 0 73 33 30 Portland 17 8 6 3 0 59 55 19 Seattle 17 7 10 0 0 47 60 14 Spokane 15 5 7 2 1 39 56 13 Tri-City 13 5 8 0 0 32 46 10

x _ clinched division; Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Friday's results

Everett at Portland

Edmonton at Calgary

Kamloops at Kelowna

At Kamloops, B.C.

Victoria vs. Prince George

Thursday's results

Medicine Hat 6 Lethbridge 2

Calgary 4 Red Deer 3 (OT)

Kelowna 4 Vancouver 3

Saturday's games

Tri-City at Portland, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.

Edmonton at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.

Kelowna at Kamloops, 10 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Red Deer at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 8:05 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Prince George vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.

Monday, May 3

Victoria at Kamloops, 10 p.m.