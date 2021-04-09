WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular-season Standings

All Times Eastern

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Brandon 15 11 2 2 0 62 36 24 Saskatoon 14 10 2 2 0 51 36 22 Winnipeg 14 10 4 0 0 56 37 20 Moose Jaw 14 6 7 1 0 42 65 13 Regina 15 6 6 2 1 53 64 15 Prince Albert 14 4 8 1 1 35 50 10 Swift Current 14 3 10 1 0 45 67 7

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Edmonton 13 12 1 0 0 63 20 24 Medicine Hat 13 9 3 0 1 57 40 19 Calgary 14 6 6 2 0 43 51 14 Lethbridge 11 3 6 2 0 32 52 8 Red Deer 13 2 9 2 0 28 61 6

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Vancouver 6 5 1 0 0 25 15 10 Kamloops 5 4 1 0 0 22 15 8 Prince George 5 1 2 1 1 12 18 4 Victoria 6 1 4 1 0 17 27 3 Kelowna 2 1 1 0 0 5 6 2

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Everett 9 8 1 0 0 34 10 16 Seattle 9 5 4 0 0 27 29 10 Portland 9 4 3 2 0 31 28 10 Tri-City 9 4 5 0 0 19 33 8 Spokane 8 1 4 2 1 17 28 5

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Friday's results

Regina 2 Brandon 1 (OT)

Everett at Seattle

Lethbridge at Red Deer

Portland at Spokane

Victoria at Kamloops

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge (ppd. virus)

Calgary at Red Deer (ppd. virus)

At Regina

Moose Jaw vs. Swift Current

Thursday's results

At Regina

Saskatoon 5 Prince Albert 3

At Kamloops, B.C.

Prince George vs. Vancouver (ppd., virus)

Saturday's games

Prince Albert vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Portland at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.

Red Deet at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 9:05 p.m.

Prince George vs. Vancouver (from Thursday; at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Saskatoon vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat (ppd., virus)

Prince George at Kelowna (ppd., virus)

Sunday's games

Kamloops vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 5 p.m.

Swift Current vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Saskatoon vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Red Deer at Calgary (ppd., virus)

Vancouver vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.) (ppd., virus)