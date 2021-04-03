WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular-season Standings

All Times Eastern

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Saskatoon 11 9 1 1 0 43 27 19 Brandon 11 8 2 1 0 51 30 17 Winnipeg 12 8 4 0 0 47 32 16 Moose Jaw 12 5 6 1 0 35 45 11 Regina 12 4 6 2 0 42 58 10 Prince Albert 11 3 6 1 1 26 40 8 Swift Current 11 3 7 1 0 41 53 7

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Edmonton 12 11 1 0 0 58 19 22 Medicine Hat 11 8 3 0 0 47 30 16 Calgary 12 5 6 1 0 33 41 11 Lethbridge 11 3 6 2 0 32 52 8 Red Deer 12 2 8 2 0 27 55 6

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Kamloops 3 3 0 0 0 18 8 4 Vancouver 3 2 1 0 0 14 11 4 Kelowna 2 1 1 0 0 5 6 2 Prince George 3 1 2 0 0 10 14 2 Victoria 3 0 3 0 0 7 15 0

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Everett 7 6 1 0 0 24 5 12 Portland 7 4 1 2 0 26 18 10 Seattle 7 4 3 0 0 20 20 8 Tri-City 6 2 4 0 0 9 24 4 Spokane 5 0 4 0 1 6 18 1

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Saturday's results

Edmonton 5 Red Deer 1

Winnipeg 5 Regina 2

Medicine Hat at Calgary

Spokane at Tri City

Portland at Everett

Kelowna vs. Victoria (ppd., virus protocols)

At Regina

Prince Albert vs. Swift Current

At Kamloops, B.C.

Kamloops vs. Vancouver

Friday's results

Portland 6 Tri-City 2

Medicine Hat 4 Calgary 1

Edmonton 9 Red Deer 2

Everett 3 Seattle 1

Kelowna vs. Prince George (ppd., virus protocols)

At Regina

Winnipeg 3 Prince Albert 0

Moose Jaw 4 Saskatoon 0

Sunday's games

Brandon vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 8 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.

Monday's games

Moose Jaw at Regina, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Brandon vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna (ppd., virus)

Tuesday, Apr. 6

Winnipeg vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Regina vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Victoria vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.