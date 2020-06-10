WATCH: Darien High School’s Tudor singers perform ‘Gloria in Excelsis’

There are many ways students have been using technology throughout this pandemic quarantine, and none more so than Darien’s music students.

Most recently, Darien Schools’ music director, Richard Sadlon, who is retiring this year, shared a virtual performance by the Darien HS Tudor Singers performing a selection entitled, "Gloria in Excelsis" written by Dan Forrest.

Watch the performance here:

The group is accompanied on piano by DHS student Preston Yao and is directed by Darien HS Choral Director, Christopher Andrade.

The Darien Tudor Singers normally perform at the school’s graduation ceremony. Darien’s graduation day will be on Thursday, June 11, with a car parade in the morning and a different sort of diploma delivery through out the day.