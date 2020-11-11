By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for Treasurer.

TP PR Pellcctt Davidson
Adams 3 2 1,366 3,539
Asotin 7 6 3,937 7,458
Benton 50 49 31,616 66,118
Chelan 21 20 16,491 24,319
Clallam 24 23 22,529 24,193
Clark 125 122 123,176 136,685
Columbia 2 1 569 1,736
Cowlitz 30 29 22,542 34,793
Douglas 10 9 6,685 13,197
Ferry 2 1 1,346 2,777
Franklin 15 14 11,922 19,216
Garfield 2 2 315 1,070
Grant 19 18 10,477 25,329
Grays Harb 20 18 16,013 19,379
Island 24 23 25,865 25,423
Jefferson 12 11 15,748 8,009
King 595 593 775,522 371,269
Kitsap 79 77 80,594 70,786
Kittitas 11 10 9,633 14,813
Klickitat 7 6 5,059 7,223
Lewis 23 22 13,343 30,154
Lincoln 4 3 1,469 5,234
Mason 18 17 15,608 19,499
Okanogan 11 10 7,980 11,873
Pacific 7 6 6,311 7,127
Pend Oreil 4 3 2,474 5,642
Pierce 227 225 223,237 217,676
San Juan 6 5 8,751 3,681
Skagit 35 31 31,678 32,986
Skamania 4 3 2,913 3,933
Snohomish 213 211 225,234 192,697
Spokane 145 141 121,575 158,289
Stevens 15 12 6,031 14,967
Thurston 82 78 83,189 73,049
Wahkiakum 2 1 1,056 1,732
Walla Wlla 16 11 9,178 13,419
Whatcom 64 63 76,860 56,609
Whitman 11 9 8,749 9,475
Yakima 55 53 37,729 52,593
Totals 2,000 1,938 2,064,770 1,787,967

