WA-SuprCt-Position 6 - Unexp-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for Supreme Court Position 6 - Unexpired.

TP PR Serns Whitener Adams 3 2 2,287 1,953 Asotin 7 6 4,336 5,373 Benton 50 47 38,218 46,041 Chelan 21 20 14,773 19,451 Clallam 24 20 13,059 23,092 Clark 125 117 77,656 137,321 Columbia 2 1 934 945 Cowlitz 30 28 22,500 26,988 Douglas 10 9 8,129 8,743 Ferry 2 1 1,638 1,830 Franklin 15 14 12,514 14,187 Garfield 2 2 595 552 Grant 19 11 10,511 11,109 Grays Harb 20 18 12,508 17,413 Island 24 23 14,651 28,919 Jefferson 12 10 4,537 15,379 King 595 560 226,650 780,224 Kitsap 79 75 42,688 89,209 Kittitas 11 10 8,541 11,361 Klickitat 7 5 3,553 5,588 Lewis 23 22 19,395 16,777 Lincoln 4 3 3,541 2,259 Mason 18 17 12,072 17,581 Okanogan 11 8 5,733 8,143 Pacific 7 6 4,447 6,713 Pend Oreil 4 3 3,405 3,436 Pierce 227 214 142,807 240,948 San Juan 6 5 1,910 8,545 Skagit 35 25 16,532 29,315 Skamania 4 3 2,398 3,220 Snohomish 213 202 129,493 236,568 Spokane 145 136 102,746 141,287 Stevens 15 12 8,800 8,663 Thurston 82 73 43,498 90,357 Wahkiakum 2 1 1,048 1,257 Walla Wlla 16 11 7,830 11,650 Whatcom 64 61 32,433 79,133 Whitman 11 8 5,110 8,783 Yakima 55 42 30,321 37,254 Totals 2,000 1,831 1,093,797 2,197,567

AP Elections 11-09-2020 14:03