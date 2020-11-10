By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for Lieutenant Governor.

TP PR Heck Liias
Adams 3 2 1,551 1,080
Asotin 7 6 4,762 2,996
Benton 50 48 31,477 25,379
Chelan 21 20 14,212 9,439
Clallam 24 23 20,205 11,348
Clark 125 118 103,769 77,226
Columbia 2 1 720 434
Cowlitz 30 28 21,713 12,720
Douglas 10 9 6,358 3,854
Ferry 2 1 1,404 860
Franklin 15 14 9,649 8,097
Garfield 2 2 448 266
Grant 19 16 10,318 6,936
Grays Harb 20 18 16,861 7,745
Island 24 23 21,636 14,429
Jefferson 12 10 12,026 6,318
King 595 590 523,275 441,313
Kitsap 79 75 67,272 44,881
Kittitas 11 10 8,479 6,004
Klickitat 7 6 4,086 2,989
Lewis 23 22 14,826 7,854
Lincoln 4 3 1,769 922
Mason 18 17 16,566 7,685
Okanogan 11 8 5,842 3,818
Pacific 7 6 6,566 2,974
Pend Oreil 4 3 2,671 1,840
Pierce 227 215 206,382 114,347
San Juan 6 5 4,597 5,375
Skagit 35 27 23,970 15,408
Skamania 4 3 2,605 1,644
Snohomish 213 208 168,539 135,252
Spokane 145 139 104,598 82,411
Stevens 15 12 6,732 4,072
Thurston 82 75 79,269 39,776
Wahkiakum 2 1 1,052 589
Walla Wlla 16 11 8,636 6,264
Whatcom 64 62 50,858 41,871
Whitman 11 9 6,615 5,499
Yakima 55 46 31,222 22,680
Totals 2,000 1,892 1,623,536 1,184,595

