WA-InsCom-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for Insurance Commissioner.

TP PR Kreidler Patel Adams 3 2 1,888 2,900 Asotin 7 6 5,163 5,756 Benton 50 49 45,444 48,796 Chelan 21 20 21,042 18,314 Clallam 24 23 26,948 17,763 Clark 125 122 148,570 102,268 Columbia 2 1 837 1,355 Cowlitz 30 29 27,700 28,160 Douglas 10 9 8,998 10,222 Ferry 2 1 1,800 2,169 Franklin 15 14 15,398 14,807 Garfield 2 2 529 785 Grant 19 18 14,339 20,071 Grays Harb 20 18 19,613 14,850 Island 24 23 30,975 18,686 Jefferson 12 11 17,466 5,866 King 595 593 899,329 229,018 Kitsap 79 77 96,232 50,806 Kittitas 11 10 12,517 10,954 Klickitat 7 6 6,091 5,674 Lewis 23 22 18,229 23,883 Lincoln 4 3 2,200 4,216 Mason 18 17 19,567 14,747 Okanogan 11 10 9,862 9,229 Pacific 7 6 7,534 5,566 Pend Oreil 4 3 3,268 4,625 Pierce 227 225 270,252 161,191 San Juan 6 5 9,501 2,627 Skagit 35 31 38,593 23,960 Skamania 4 3 3,401 3,201 Snohomish 213 211 271,197 138,344 Spokane 145 141 149,193 123,241 Stevens 15 12 8,469 11,828 Thurston 82 78 105,015 49,607 Wahkiakum 2 1 1,308 1,392 Walla Wlla 16 11 11,948 10,176 Whatcom 64 63 88,681 39,045 Whitman 11 9 10,779 6,953 Yakima 55 53 47,451 41,054 Totals 2,000 1,938 2,477,327 1,284,105

AP Elections 11-11-2020 13:53