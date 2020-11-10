https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/WA-InsCom-Cnty-15717405.php
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the race for Insurance Commissioner.
|TP
|PR
|Kreidler
|Patel
|Adams
|3
|2
|1,888
|2,900
|Asotin
|7
|6
|5,163
|5,756
|Benton
|50
|48
|45,318
|48,737
|Chelan
|21
|20
|21,042
|18,314
|Clallam
|24
|23
|26,382
|17,199
|Clark
|125
|118
|147,945
|101,838
|Columbia
|2
|1
|837
|1,355
|Cowlitz
|30
|28
|27,599
|28,049
|Douglas
|10
|9
|8,998
|10,222
|Ferry
|2
|1
|1,800
|2,169
|Franklin
|15
|14
|15,078
|14,542
|Garfield
|2
|2
|529
|785
|Grant
|19
|16
|13,359
|18,881
|Grays Harb
|20
|18
|19,613
|14,850
|Island
|24
|23
|30,975
|18,686
|Jefferson
|12
|10
|17,028
|5,722
|King
|595
|590
|896,224
|227,861
|Kitsap
|79
|75
|96,087
|50,703
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|12,517
|10,954
|Klickitat
|7
|6
|5,833
|5,363
|Lewis
|23
|22
|18,229
|23,883
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|2,200
|4,216
|Mason
|18
|17
|19,567
|14,747
|Okanogan
|11
|8
|8,468
|7,403
|Pacific
|7
|6
|7,534
|5,566
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|3,268
|4,625
|Pierce
|227
|215
|268,841
|160,402
|San Juan
|6
|5
|9,501
|2,627
|Skagit
|35
|27
|35,393
|21,277
|Skamania
|4
|3
|3,401
|3,201
|Snohomish
|213
|208
|269,688
|137,455
|Spokane
|145
|139
|148,309
|122,600
|Stevens
|15
|12
|8,469
|11,828
|Thurston
|82
|75
|103,513
|48,496
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|1,308
|1,392
|Walla Wlla
|16
|11
|11,948
|10,176
|Whatcom
|64
|62
|88,016
|38,763
|Whitman
|11
|9
|10,128
|6,416
|Yakima
|55
|46
|43,134
|37,815
|Totals
|2,000
|1,892
|2,455,130
|1,267,774
AP Elections 11-10-2020 15:03
