By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for Insurance Commissioner.

TP PR Kreidler Patel
Adams 3 2 1,888 2,900
Asotin 7 6 5,163 5,756
Benton 50 47 45,269 48,707
Chelan 21 20 21,042 18,314
Clallam 24 20 24,828 15,725
Clark 125 117 147,370 101,348
Columbia 2 1 837 1,355
Cowlitz 30 28 27,518 27,954
Douglas 10 9 8,998 10,222
Ferry 2 1 1,800 2,169
Franklin 15 14 15,078 14,542
Garfield 2 2 529 785
Grant 19 11 10,220 13,779
Grays Harb 20 18 19,613 14,850
Island 24 23 30,975 18,686
Jefferson 12 10 16,957 5,633
King 595 560 894,637 227,262
Kitsap 79 75 95,806 50,480
Kittitas 11 10 12,517 10,954
Klickitat 7 5 5,661 5,115
Lewis 23 22 17,965 23,660
Lincoln 4 3 2,200 4,216
Mason 18 17 19,567 14,747
Okanogan 11 8 8,468 7,403
Pacific 7 6 7,534 5,566
Pend Oreil 4 3 3,268 4,625
Pierce 227 214 267,190 159,186
San Juan 6 5 9,501 2,627
Skagit 35 25 33,157 19,632
Skamania 4 3 3,312 3,124
Snohomish 213 202 267,929 136,443
Spokane 145 136 148,195 122,513
Stevens 15 12 8,469 11,828
Thurston 82 73 101,479 46,981
Wahkiakum 2 1 1,308 1,392
Walla Wlla 16 11 11,948 10,176
Whatcom 64 61 88,016 38,763
Whitman 11 8 9,387 6,058
Yakima 55 42 39,305 34,675
Totals 2,000 1,831 2,434,904 1,250,151

AP Elections 11-09-2020 14:03