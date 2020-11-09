By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for U.S. House District 6.

TP PR Kilmer Kreislmr
Clallam 24 20 23,044 19,755
Grays Harb 20 18 17,574 18,147
Jefferson 12 10 16,465 6,771
Kitsap 79 75 90,890 61,739
Mason 14 13 13,208 14,302
Pierce 62 58 80,161 42,140
Totals 211 194 241,342 162,854

