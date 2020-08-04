WA-AtyGen-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the open primary for Attorney General.

TP PR Larkin Vaska Rogers Fergusn Adams 3 0 0 0 0 0 Asotin 7 0 0 0 0 0 Benton 50 0 0 0 0 0 Chelan 21 0 0 0 0 0 Clallam 24 0 0 0 0 0 Clark 125 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 2 0 0 0 0 0 Cowlitz 30 0 0 0 0 0 Douglas 10 0 0 0 0 0 Ferry 2 0 0 0 0 0 Franklin 15 0 0 0 0 0 Garfield 2 0 0 0 0 0 Grant 19 0 0 0 0 0 Grays Harb 20 0 0 0 0 0 Island 24 0 0 0 0 0 Jefferson 12 0 0 0 0 0 King 595 0 0 0 0 0 Kitsap 79 0 0 0 0 0 Kittitas 11 0 0 0 0 0 Klickitat 7 0 0 0 0 0 Lewis 23 0 0 0 0 0 Lincoln 4 0 0 0 0 0 Mason 18 0 0 0 0 0 Okanogan 11 0 0 0 0 0 Pacific 7 0 0 0 0 0 Pend Oreil 4 0 0 0 0 0 Pierce 227 0 0 0 0 0 San Juan 6 0 0 0 0 0 Skagit 35 0 0 0 0 0 Skamania 4 0 0 0 0 0 Snohomish 213 0 0 0 0 0 Spokane 145 0 0 0 0 0 Stevens 15 0 0 0 0 0 Thurston 82 0 0 0 0 0 Wahkiakum 2 0 0 0 0 0 Walla Wlla 16 0 0 0 0 0 Whatcom 64 0 0 0 0 0 Whitman 11 0 0 0 0 0 Yakima 55 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 2,000 0 0 0 0 0

AP Elections 08-04-2020 10:53