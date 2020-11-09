https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/WA-AdvVote-35-EndAeroBizTaxHike-Cnty-15713848.php
WA-AdvVote-35-EndAeroBizTaxHike-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the voting on the Advisory Vote 35 - Repeal Aerospace Tax Hike.
|TP
|PR
|Repealed
|Maintnd
|Adams
|3
|2
|3,543
|1,286
|Asotin
|7
|6
|7,337
|3,661
|Benton
|50
|47
|65,342
|30,214
|Chelan
|21
|20
|24,860
|14,858
|Clallam
|24
|20
|23,627
|16,205
|Clark
|125
|117
|144,865
|101,371
|Columbia
|2
|1
|1,679
|560
|Cowlitz
|30
|28
|39,407
|16,762
|Douglas
|10
|9
|13,479
|6,015
|Ferry
|2
|1
|2,907
|1,149
|Franklin
|15
|14
|20,132
|9,555
|Garfield
|2
|2
|952
|410
|Grant
|19
|11
|17,626
|6,648
|Grays Harb
|20
|18
|22,817
|11,899
|Island
|24
|23
|27,936
|21,444
|Jefferson
|12
|10
|9,171
|12,934
|King
|595
|560
|450,685
|643,516
|Kitsap
|79
|75
|80,219
|66,240
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|14,890
|8,611
|Klickitat
|7
|5
|6,808
|4,048
|Lewis
|23
|22
|30,831
|11,784
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|5,139
|1,468
|Mason
|18
|17
|22,371
|12,206
|Okanogan
|11
|8
|9,914
|6,253
|Pacific
|7
|6
|8,533
|4,636
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|6,004
|2,000
|Pierce
|227
|214
|254,226
|171,911
|San Juan
|6
|5
|4,720
|6,869
|Skagit
|35
|25
|30,853
|21,229
|Skamania
|4
|3
|4,153
|2,305
|Snohomish
|213
|202
|230,838
|171,775
|Spokane
|145
|136
|170,756
|104,654
|Stevens
|15
|12
|15,310
|5,361
|Thurston
|82
|73
|75,562
|70,280
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|1,900
|898
|Walla Wlla
|16
|11
|13,563
|8,141
|Whatcom
|64
|61
|64,564
|62,871
|Whitman
|11
|8
|8,240
|7,324
|Yakima
|55
|42
|48,732
|25,208
|Totals
|2,000
|1,831
|1,984,491
|1,674,559
AP Elections 11-09-2020 14:03
