By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the voting on the Advisory Vote 33 - Repeal Equipment Rental Tax.

TP PR Repealed Maintnd
Adams 3 2 3,921 957
Asotin 7 6 8,342 2,711
Benton 50 49 71,303 24,707
Chelan 21 20 27,932 11,807
Clallam 24 23 29,385 14,363
Clark 125 122 164,430 85,978
Columbia 2 1 1,816 438
Cowlitz 30 29 43,919 12,941
Douglas 10 9 14,865 4,656
Ferry 2 1 3,346 731
Franklin 15 14 22,589 7,673
Garfield 2 2 1,123 252
Grant 19 18 28,340 7,026
Grays Harb 20 18 25,557 9,289
Island 24 23 31,087 18,487
Jefferson 12 11 11,060 11,857
King 595 593 481,039 618,526
Kitsap 79 77 90,352 56,957
Kittitas 11 10 16,893 6,841
Klickitat 7 6 8,653 3,289
Lewis 23 22 34,441 8,740
Lincoln 4 3 5,674 979
Mason 18 17 25,237 9,447
Okanogan 11 10 13,892 5,577
Pacific 7 6 9,768 3,488
Pend Oreil 4 3 6,694 1,356
Pierce 227 225 284,935 149,531
San Juan 6 5 5,311 6,276
Skagit 35 31 41,419 21,363
Skamania 4 3 4,871 1,791
Snohomish 213 211 249,728 155,845
Spokane 145 141 186,567 90,400
Stevens 15 12 17,162 3,555
Thurston 82 78 89,825 62,104
Wahkiakum 2 1 2,171 622
Walla Wlla 16 11 14,786 6,925
Whatcom 64 63 71,220 57,791
Whitman 11 9 10,955 6,923
Yakima 55 53 65,396 23,269
Totals 2,000 1,938 2,226,004 1,515,468

AP Elections 11-11-2020 13:53