Voters go to polls on final day of virus-hit Dutch election MIKE CORDER, Associated Press March 17, 2021 Updated: March 17, 2021 3:14 a.m.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Thousands of voting booths opened across the Netherlands early Wednesday on the final day of a general election overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, with caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte seeking a fourth term in office.
Rutte's conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy has been leading polls by a wide margin for about a year, but the lead has been shrinking in recent weeks.