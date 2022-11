This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Election turnout was lower this year than the previous midterm election, despite a hometown candidate up for the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to the town registrar’s office, voter turnout only reached about 63 percent, dropping 10 percentage points from the last midterm election in 2018.

While there were initially lines at every polling location in the morning, voting tapered off into the afternoon with only a small influx of votes later into the evening, officials said. Only half of Darien’s eligible voters cast their ballots by 5 p.m.

“Low turnout, in general, isn't necessarily good for one party or the other, but it is bad for democracy,” Deputy Registrar of Voters Corey Frate said. “We want as many people to vote and have their voices heard as possible.”

Officials from the registrar’s office said they were surprised to see the relatively low turnout rate, especially given former Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson was running for the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Jayme was a fixture in this town and beloved by so many people we thought we would get — I thought that we would even get a higher percentage than we had last time,” Democratic Registrar of Voters Susan Gray said.

Of the nearly 15,000 registered voters in Darien, 34 percent are registered as Republicans while 25 percent are registered as Democrats. The majority of voters, about 38 percent, are not unaffiliated with any particular party.

Though the majority of Darien voters traditionally favored Republican candidates, unofficial results for the governor’s race showed Democrat Ned Lamont earned the town’s popular vote by a slim margin.

The race for U.S. Senate between incumbent Richard Blumenthal and Republican challenger Leora Levy was another tight race in Darien, with Blumenthal narrowly beating out Levy.

Stevenson lost her race with only 41 percent of the total vote, but Darien voters overwhelmingly supported their former First Selectman. She appeared to earn the most votes of any federal government candidate on the Darien ballots.