Vote counting drags on in Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick went into Wednesday essentially tied in Pennsylvania's hotly contested Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat, expected to be among the nation's most competitive races in the fall.
Both men emerged at their election night watch parties after midnight to say they would have to wait for vote-counting to resume Wednesday to determine a winner, with each saying he was confident of victory.