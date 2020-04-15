Volunteers needed for Palmer’s grocery orders, Darien Human Services here to help

During these challenging times, Darien Human Services is reassuring residents the department remains available to assist those in need. Please call 203-656-7328 or email Ali Ramsteck, Director, aramsteck@darienct.gov.

Darien Human Services continues to maintain contact with seniors on its Emergency Call list. If you would like to be added or would like to add someone to the list, please call 203-656-7328 or email aramsteck@darienct.gov.

Additionally, although Darien Senior Programs at Mather Center is closed to the public, staff members are available to respond to your inquiries. Director Beth Paris can be reached at eparis@darienct.gov. She is at the center Monday through Friday- 7-2:30 to take calls at 203-656-7490. Other staff working remotely.

Palmer’s grocery delivery

Palmer’s Market has been offering an emergency grocery delivery service those in need or who are medically compromised throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers are still need to “pick” the groceries and put them together at Palmer’s Market when requests come in. Volunteers are also needed to deliver them.

Darien Human Services is working with Palmer’s Market to seek volunteers to deliver groceries to seniors in town.

If you can pick groceries off the shelves, reach out to Marcella Rand of Darien's senior programming at mrand@darienct.gov.

Palmer’s is taking orders for delivery for only those who are in need, including seniors and those with immune issues. All orders must be called in between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m and will be ready for pick-up or delivery the same day as volunteers are available. To place your order call Palmer's at 203-655-2077, then press #. A grocery concierge will take your order. Palmer’s has also asked that their employees be treated courteously.