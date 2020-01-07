Visually impaired man finds ‘different path’ as an engineer

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Jack Duffy-Protentis is less than a year away from graduating and starting a career as an engineer, a field that he enjoys because it allows him to work with his hands.

In addition to being a college student and learning concepts from chemistry and physics he has applied to his work, the Easton native has faced another challenge: being visually impaired.

“I do the same thing as everyone else, but I just have to find a different path,” said Duffy-Protentis, who attends Worcester Polytechnic Institute and studies mechanical engineering.

Being visually impaired is challenging, the 22-year-old said. It adds more steps and time to do things, but that isn’t a barrier.

“It’s not stopped me from doing anything other than driving,” Duffy-Protentis said.

His family realized that he had difficulty seeing in kindergarten when he struggled to read and write.

In the third grade, Duffy-Protentis was diagnosed with Stargardt’s disease, a rare degenerative genetic disease that affects the retinas.

Duffy-Protentis recalled feeling relieved that he wasn’t stupid. For his parents, the diagnosis was more difficult and they wanted to find a way to help him, whether it was through treatment or support.

“Part of Jack’s success now and in life is that he doesn’t have an attitude that is defeated,” said his father Paul. “He’s optimistic. He doesn’t look at obstacles as obstacles. There are just challenges to overcome.”

Today, Duffy-Protentis has about 20 percent of his vision left. His peripheral vision is good, but his central vision, where most details come from, has decreased.

He can make out shapes. When Duffy-Protentis looks at people, he looks at the tops of their heads and can understand where their features are, but can’t see their facial expressions.

He has been interested in tinkering with things and later found that engineering would be a good fit for him. Duffy-Protentis wanted to find a school with a hands-on approach to learning like WPI.

After graduation in December, he wants to go into automotive engineering and work abroad with hypercar companies like Lamborghini, Ferrari or Sweden-based manufacturer Koenigsegg.

“Everything is mechanical and working in sync and relating to another system,” Duffy-Protentis said about his interest in cars. “It all sort of comes together.”

Before college, he restored a 1964 Mustang. Despite his diminishing vision, Duffy-Protentis has continued to work on it by using his sense of touch.

There were also other signs that he was mechanically inclined. Duffy-Protentis liked building toys, like Legos, and was a co-captain of the Oliver Ames High School robotics team.

WPI is academically challenged and fast-paced, he said. For his senior project , Duffy-Protentis is working with a team of students to convert a gasoline jet ski into a solar energy and electric one. The goal is to build a prototype.

In class, he sits at the front of the room and takes pictures of notes on the board. He meets daily with a tutor to make sure he understood material from lectures.

To navigate, he has a guide dog named Adonis. Duffy-Protentis and the 2-year-old yellow Labrador retriever have been together since May after they graduated from a training school called Guiding Eyes for the Blind.

Duffy-Protentis said he is the first guide dog user at his university.

When he’s not on the job, Adonis is a regular dog who likes to play and receive. Once the harness is on, he’s focused.

Having Adonis has helped Duffy-Protentis feel more approachable, he said. When using a cane, people didn’t really know how to act around him, but with a dog, he said people are more likely to interact with him or ask questions.

Adonis, the guide dog, has kept him company, but Duffy-Protentis has also made an effort to combat the social isolation of blindness.

His solution has been to become more of an extrovert and to introduce himself to people around campus.

His other interests include outdoor activities, like hiking, and board sports, like skiing and surfing. Being visually impaired helps him balance better, he said.

Duffy-Protentis is a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers and the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity.

He knew that his fraternity was a good match for him when his brothers made an effort to include him in one of its traditions.

After members are accepted into the fraternity, they play a game of football. Duffy-Protentis planned to sit the game out because he can’t see the ball when it’s in the air.

Fraternity members asked if he could play soccer, which Duffy-Protentis can because he can see it better. The fraternity altered the tradition so that he could participate.

Beyond school, Duffy-Protentis has interned at a manufacturing center in Easton called Case Assembly Solutions that makes circuit boards.

He has volunteered a science, technology, engineering and math camp for children through the National Federation of the Blind and likes that he can be an example of a visually impaired engineer.

“There aren’t many visually impaired engineers out there,” Duffy-Protentis said.

