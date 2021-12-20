Virus, unrest highlight AP's pictures of the year in Asia KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press Dec. 20, 2021 Updated: Dec. 20, 2021 8:12 p.m.
Demonstrators flash a three-fingered symbol of resistance against the military coup and shout slogans calling for the release of detained Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in Mandalay, Myanmar on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. STR/AP
Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with an armored vehicles blocking a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Hundreds of members of Myanmar's Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. STR/AP
Protesters flashing three fingered salutes and holding an image with an X mark on the face of Myanmar Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing face rows of riot police in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. AP
Anti-coup protesters fill up roads as they gather near the Mandalay Railway Station in Mandalay, Myanmar Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
Police stand in formation blocking a main road in Mandalay, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Myanmar security forces cracked down on anti-coup protesters in the country's second-largest city Mandalay on Friday. STR/AP
An anti-coup protester uses a fire extinguisher to provide cover for others as security forces approach their encampment in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. STR/AP
Tin Tin Win, center, weeps over the body of her son, Tin Htut Hein, at his funeral in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Tin Htut Hein was shot on Saturday, Feb. 20, while acting as a volunteer guard for a neighborhood watch group that was set up over fears that authorities were using criminals released from prison to spread fear and commit violence. STR/AP
Delegates wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus applaud as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the closing session of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Performers form the number 100 at a gala show ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing on Monday, June 28, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he attends a gala show ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing on Monday, June 28, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP
Hong Kong Victoria Park is seen Friday, June 4, 2021. Police arrested an organizer of Hong Kong's annual candlelight vigil remembering the deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown and warned people not to attend the banned event Friday as authorities mute China's last pro-democracy voices. In past years, tens of thousands of people gathered in Hong Kong's Victoria Park to honor those who died when China's military put down student-led pro-democracy protests on June 4, 1989. Vincent Yu/AP
Last issue of Apple Daily arrive at a newspaper booth in Hong Kong, early Thursday, June 24, 2021. Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper stopped publishing Thursday, following the arrest of five editors and executives and the freezing of $2.3 million in assets under the city's year-old national security law. Vincent Yu/AP
Kashmiri villagers are seen through the bullet ridden iron mesh of a window of the residential house where suspected rebels were taking refuge, after a gunfight in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, July 2, 2021. Five suspected rebels and an army soldier were killed in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Friday, officials said, as violence in the disputed region has increased in recent weeks. Dar Yasin/AP
A Kashmiri woman and a child watch from behind a window mesh the funeral of Waseem Ahmed, a policeman who was killed in a shootout, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, June 13, 2021. Two civilians and two police officials were killed in an armed clash in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Saturday, police said, triggering anti-India protests who accused the police of targeting the civilians. Dar Yasin/AP
Aradhana, center, wife of Deepak Chand, a school teacher who was killed in Kashmir, mourns before the cremation in Jammu, India, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Assailants fatally shot two schoolteachers in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday in a sudden rise in targeted killings of civilians in the disputed region, police said. Channi Anand/AP
23 of23
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The second year of the pandemic was remarkably tumultuous for Asia, which continued to be gripped by terrible losses while seeing widespread social and political unrest and fragile democratic gains erased by a rise in autocracy.
From a military coup to protests and violence, the horror of surging virus fatalities to a crowd-less Olympic Games held in the specter of COVID-19, the photojournalists of The Associated Press in Asia captured the volatility of 2021 with powerful visuals that will be etched in memories.