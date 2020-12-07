Virus-related restrictions again hit fall prep playoffs

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The group that runs Michigan high school sports expressed disappointment Monday in another delay in finishing the fall season.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association said it had provided a plan to complete tournaments in swimming, volleyball and football with no spectators and resume winter sports practices.

But sports are on hold again through at least Dec. 20, along with in-person high school classes, a ban on indoor restaurant dining and other business prohibitions. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her health director said Michigan needs more time to reduce coronavirus cases.

“While we are disappointed in today's announcement, we will continue to look forward as we remain committed to play three sports seasons to their conclusion,” MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said.

The group's governing board will meet Wednesday to discuss another plan to finish fall sports.

Football playoffs were supposed to resume Dec. 15, with championship games set for Dec. 28-29; a week earlier for eight-player football. Volleyball and swimming championships were also planned for December.