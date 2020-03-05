Virus outbreak delays Xi's state visit to neighboring Japan

Pedestrians with protective masks on a street Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Tokyo. The number of infections of the COVID-19 disease spread around the globe.

TOKYO (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Japan has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak affecting both countries, Japan's chief government spokesman said Thursday.

The visit had been expected in April, but Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said it will be rescheduled when Xi's visit can be fruitful.

The virus that emerged in China late last year has infected more than 95,000 people in more than 80 countries. Most of the 3,200 deaths have been in China.

Japan has counted hundreds of cases.