BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials on Sunday reported a drop in hospitalizations due to the coronavirus and a low percentage of positive daily tests as the state prepares to end its mask mandate and ease business restrictions.

The update showed that hospitalizations were down 10 from Saturday, to 85. Officials said 152 of 4,781 tests processed in the last day came back positive, for a daily positivity rate of 3.61%. Three new deaths were confirmed.